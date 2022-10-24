Stock & Land
Stavely Park Merino ram sale tops at $5500

By Alastair Dowie
October 24 2022 - 11:00pm
Nutrien Ag Solutions south-east stud stock auctioneer Peter Godbolt, Stavely Park stud principal Felicity Brady, Stavely, and Elders Ararat district wool manager Craig Potter, and Lot 17 he bought for Tom Bibby, Tatyoon, for $5500.

*53 of 58 rams sold to $5500, av $2651

AN ENERGETIC crowd of buyers bid up to secure the latest genetics at the 21st annual Stavely Park on-property ram sale of Felicity and Paul Brady, Stavely, on Monday.

