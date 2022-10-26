Stock & Land
First National sale for Australian Hampshire Downs goes beyond expectations

By Philippe Perez
October 26 2022 - 5:00am
Top priced ram at the Australian Hampshire Down Breeders Association's inaugural national sale, Lot 3 Boonong Park 210007, which was sold for $2700. Picture supplied.

* 9 out of 13 Australian Hampshire Down rams sold to $2,700, av $2,055

* 40 out of 42 Australian Hampshire Down ewes sold to a top of $2,900, av $1,231

Growing interest in Australian Hampshire Down breed is at fever pitch if the results for the breed's first national sale is any indication.

