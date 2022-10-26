Stock & Land
Chandpara Southdown stud's sales ring success follows ram's show wins

By Andrew Miller
Ashley Park's Reagan Kyle, Bairnsdale, with Chandpara co-principal Andrew Sellars-Jones and the top-priced ram. Picture by Andrew Miller

*30 of 48 Southdown rams sold to $6600, av $1843

*23 of 30 Southdown/White Suffolk-cross rams sold to $3100, av $1845

*12 of 15 Southdown ewes sold to $1400, av $950

One of Chandpara Southdown stud's successful show rams has followed up with sales ring success, going for the top price at this year's annual on-property sale.

