Pakenham yard decreases, but local buyers make the most of a softer market

Pakenham yarding numbers are continuing to flow on to nearby markets, while local producers are seizing the occasion to restock.
Pakenham livestock agents yarded 1600 head of cattle at the Victorian Livestock Exchange site today, with an expected 7000 head at Leongatha tomorrow, May 10.
Elders Delaney Livestock & Property director Anthony Delaney said smaller cattle sold very well, while larger cattle sold to a cheaper trend, following this week's fat market.
"We're really starting to see a slide in numbers and enthusiasm here at Pakenham with its impending closure," he said.
"We're seeing a flow of cattle go to Leongatha and Yea, but the cattle that were here sold pretty well to local competition.
"No real outside buyers of central, local and west Gippsland, there was no south Gippsland competition at all and couple of processors.
"All in all, it's been a pretty good result."
Everitt Seeley & Bennetts director Les Seeley said in a plainer-quality yarding, another week without rain and an adjustment downward in the prime cattle values with a reduced buying gallery, the store cattle market responded suffering a $40-50 downward movement.
K & D Cook sold eight, 562 kilograms, steers for 267 cents a kilogram or $1500 a head.
RJM & TM Walsh sold 12, 486kg, steers for 284c/kg or $1370.
Roanda Farms sold 11, 511kg, steers, for 294c/kg or $1500, 25, 458kg, steers for 294c/kg or $1350, and nine, 500kg, steers for 234c/kg or $1170.
DJ & JA Custace sold six, 475kg, steers for 274c/kg or $1300.
Matt Fox sold 15, 530kg, steers for 274c/kg or $1450.
L & D Telford Pty Ltd, Crossover, sold six, 492kg, steers for 304c/kg or $1500.
Shoreham Pastures, Shoreham, sold 16, 404kg, steers for 324c/kg or $1310.
D Durik, Woodstock, sold 14, 393kg, Te Mania and Absolute Angus blood, steers for 292c/kg or $1150, 12, 330kg, steers for 324c/kg or $1070 and 17, 343kg, heifers for 256c/kg or $880.
Jorgensen Pty Ltd, Tonimbuk, sold 18, 353kg, Wattlewood Angus blood, steers for 331c/kg or $1170.
C Booth, Tonimbuk, sold nine, 329kg, steers for 286c/kg or $940.
S J Bugter, Woodend North, sold 12, 301kg, Lawson blood, steers for 362c/kg or $1090.
Pepperhill Trading, Willow Grove, sold 15, 289kg, steers for 266c/kg or $770 and six, 347kg, heifers for 156c/kg or $540.
Pullman Bay, Willow Grove, sold six, 383kg, Brimar Park William and Neerim View Langdon blood, Red Angus steers for 292c/kg or $1120, 13, 304kg, steers for 299c/kg or $910, and eight, 326kg, heifers for 282c/kg or $920.
E Ruffolo, Bass, sold seven, 404kg, heifers for 259c/kg or $1050.
P & J Green, Monomeith, sold 12, 328kg, Tibooburra Angus blood, heifers for 243c/kg or $800.
G & J Richards, Chirnside Park, sold seven, 462kg, steers for 275c/kg or $1270.
Facey, Pakenham, sold eight, 449kg, steers for 301c/kg or $1350.
G Cliff, Mt Martha, sold eight, 349kg, heifers for 252c/kg or $880, and eight, 338kg, steers for 290c/kg or $980.
B Freeman, Tooradin, sold 13, 325kg, steers for 295c/kg or $960.
P Rustemovski sold six, 647kg, steers for 282c/kg or $1830.
C James & M Mire, Merricks, sold five, 610kg, steers for 272c/kg or $1660.
K Board, Garfield, sold 11, 541kg, steers for 314c/kg or $1700.
DA Page, Ripplebrook, sold seven, 542kg, steers for 323c/kg or $1750, and two, 515kg, steers for 320c/kg or $1650.
L & K Paratz, Yarra Glen, sold 13, 365kg, steers for 320c/kg or $1170.
P Rustemovski sold 12, 400kg, steers for 300c/kg or $1200, and four, 573kg, heifers for 262c/kg or $1500.
Woodstock Properties Pty Ltd, Koo Wee Rup, sold 12, 306kg, steers for 356c/kg or $1090, 12, 287kg, steers for 379c/kg or $1090 and 10, 250kg, steers for 332c/kg or $830.
Merristock Pty Ltd, Beveridge, sold 16, Riddelvue blood, 344kg, heifers for 232c/kg or $800.
