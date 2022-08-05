Stock & Land
Home/Newsletter Feed

Terrick West Poll Merino records highest-ever average

Philippe Perez
By Philippe Perez
Updated August 9 2022 - 4:43am, first published August 5 2022 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SALE: Terrick West Poll co-stud principals Claire and Ross McGauchie, buyers Ellie Perryman and Ian Klowss, Oaklands Vectis with their top-priced ram Lot 9 210208, which sold for $6500, with Nutrien Horsham's Roly Coutts and Elders stud stock manager Victoria Riverina Ross Milne.

*Total clearance of 80 rams sold to $6500, av $3703

IT MAY have been bitterly cold and windy in Prairie, but a peek of sunshine coming through towards the end of the 2022 Terrick West Poll Merino ram sale encapsulated the confidence of buyers at the auction.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Philippe Perez

Philippe Perez

Journalist

More from Newsletter Feed

Get the latest Victoria news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.