IT MAY have been bitterly cold and windy in Prairie, but a peek of sunshine coming through towards the end of the 2022 Terrick West Poll Merino ram sale encapsulated the confidence of buyers at the auction.
Bidders were competitive for rams throughout the auction, which averaged $3703, the highest average ever recorded by the stud.
Many lots pushed past $4000, with the top sale being $6500 for Lot 9, 210098, bought by Ian Klowss and Ellie Perryman, Oaklands Vectis, Vectis.
Mr Klowss said the ram would fit in perfectly with his operation.
"This is a big ram with good structure and size," he said.
"There was a good type of wool for what we want to do and it being an all-round good ram suits our operation."
The top-priced ram was born a twin, with its fleece measuring 20.5 micron, 2.7 standard deviation, 13.2 coefficient of variation and 99.7 per cent comfort factor.
Oaklands Vectis was one of several volume buyers at the sale.
They took home six rams for over $21,000 in total.
Mr Klowss said they wanted to purchase a significant amount of genetics early in the season.
"We bought six sheep today, and we're pretty much done, we're happy with what we purchased for the year," he said.
"The sheep will do good at some ground that we have at Balmoral."
Other volume buyers included SJ & TJ Alexander, Nhill, who picked up seven rams which grossed $21,500, and Robert Cook, Nhill, picking up six rams that grossed a bit over $28,000.
Terrick West stud co-principal Ross McGauchie said the sale was his best ever.
"This sale was our highest average ever, which was up $1000 on last year's sale, which also was a record for that time too," he said.
"So we are very, very pleased, and we knew we had a lot of very good rams, but we were just hoping to do as well as last year."
Mr McGauchie commended a good mix of return and new buyers, which he believed was an indication that buyers were pleased with their lambing percentages at home.
"Those percentages are going up, wool quality is always improving, and the buying today indicates that," he said.
"People were willing to spend more money than they ever have before."
Elders Victoria/Riverina stud stock manager Ross Milne said there was an exceptional offering at Terrick West.
"There was a lot of depth, and in all honesty I think it was the best we've seen from the stud over the decades they've been here," Mr Milne said.
"It's a stable season out there at the moment, with good ewe retention over the last 12-24 months, which is helping drive those total clearances."
