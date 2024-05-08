Stock & Land
Victorian council faces criticism, as King Island farms set to secure feed

Rachel Simmonds
By Andrew Miller, and Rachel Simmonds
May 9 2024 - 6:00am
Fodder and cattle pellets will be shipped to King Island farmers on May 18. Picture supplied by Need for Feed Australia
Fodder and cattle pellets will be shipped to King Island farmers on May 18. Picture supplied by Need for Feed Australia

A Victorian council's action to block a large fodder and feed shipment to Tasmania amid dry conditions has been dubbed "economic and social vandalism".

