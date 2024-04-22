Stock & Land
'Need for Feed' King Island fodder and pellet drive is now underway

Andrew Miller
By Andrew Miller
April 22 2024 - 3:05pm
The first load of feed for King Island, pictured at Moonah, southern Tasmania. Picture supplied by Need for Feed
Tasmania's peak agricultural lobby group is relaunching its Fodder Hub, as the first fodder and pellets arrive on King Island, from Victoria.

