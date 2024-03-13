Stock & Land
Stoush over Bass Strait cattle shipments heads back to Supreme Court

Andrew Miller
By Andrew Miller
March 14 2024 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
One of Bass Strait Freight's two roll-on-roll-off vessels, used to carry cargo to the mainland and Tasmania from strait islands. Picture supplied by Bass Strait Freight.
A western Victorian council's decision to block Bass Strait island cattle shipments through Apollo Bay will return to the state's Supreme Court in May.

Journalist

I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.

