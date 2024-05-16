Lamb price indicator stable for first time in weeks despite mixed yardings

It's been a mixed lamb market across eastern Australia, with price gains at some centres, followed by losses at others.
However, the overall national lamb price indicator remained relatively stable compared to previous weeks.
In Victoria and NSW, a decrease in processor bidding hasn't exerted downward pressure on prices due to limited supplies of well-finished lambs, particularly in heavy and trade categories.
On the other hand, light lambs have maintained their values better, thanks to restockers bolstering rates.
At Wagga Wagga, NSW, a shortage of top-quality trade lambs upheld prices, especially on Thursday.
Well-finished, heavy trade lambs weighing between 22-24 kilograms saw a $5 a head increase, while light and medium trade weights were unchanged to a few dollars dearer due to feedlots underpinning rates.
The better-finished trade lambs occasionally lifted above 700 cents a kilogram carcase weight and traded from $140-$168.
Despite a reduction of grain-assisted lambs across heavy export categories, rates saw an increase of $4-$6, with heavy lambs consistently fetching prices between $170-$267, averaging 670c/kg.
Lighter lambs with some weight and frame sold up to $10 higher to restockers, while feedlots paid between $115-$145.
The mutton market witnessed a significant uptick in rates, particularly with runs of Merino wethers in various sales.
Bidding intensified for full-wool wethers, resulting in a $40 increase in prices, reaching a top of $140.
Heavy wethers mostly cost between $92-$137, while heavy crossbred ewes topped at $137 or 332c/kg.
Bendigo's market offered a mixed-quality yarding, with 8120 head offered.
Buyer participation varied, and some orders were absent.
Processor demand for heavy lambs weakened, resulting in lower prices, with heavy lambs weighing more than 30kg averaging 676c/kg and selling from $215-$230.
Lambs weighing 26-30kg sold at $153-$208.
Trade lamb rates saw a modest increase amid limited supplies of well-finished types.
Better-presented trade lambs returned $136-$163, averaging $145.
Mutton prices surged as all buyers changed gears, resulting in a price lift of $20-$30, with prices averaging 320-356c/kg.
At Ballarat, which saw just over 23,000 lambs, big, heavy lambs were quoted $2-$3 dearer, reaching a top price of $258.
The remaining heavy lambs under 30kg sold between $166-$212, averaging 656c/kg.
Most of the better trade types weighing 22-24kg fetched $135-$184 to average 668c/kg.
Mutton prices surged $15-$20, with heavy grades selling at $86-$128, averaging 300-350c/kg.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.