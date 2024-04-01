Support co-ordinator to help Tasmanian farmers battling the drought

Tasmania's peak farming body has appointed a community drought support co-ordinator, as dry times continue to affect the state.
TasFarmers chief executive Nathan Calman said funding from the government and TAS Farm Innovation hub had enabled it to appoint staff member Jacqueline Shipton to the full-time position.
TasFarmers had also been successful in lobbying for a doubling of sailings by Bass Island Lines to King Island and an extension of the irrigation season, past the end of March.
"The twelve irrigation schemes extended by Tasmanian Irrigation will provide additional water, aiding livestock health during the mating season and addressing drought challenges," Mr Calman said.
Tasmanian Irrigation chief executive Andrew Kneebone said the company had listened to farmers over recent months and was closely watching weather conditions.
"It's been a particularly tough year in terms of rainfall," Mr Kneebone said.
"We had several schemes asking us to start the summer irrigation season early because winter and early spring were dry.
"Over summer we've had steady demand for water due to the absence of rain and an increase in the number of hot days."
The climate outlook for April to June was for below average rainfall, in some parts of Tasmania, and above average temperatures across the board.
"We know how much pressure these conditions put on farmers so where we can, we take action to support them by extending summer irrigation seasons," he said.
"We know these extensions will help finish crops like broccolini and late potatoes and keep grass cover for dairy farms."
Mr Kneebone said the summer season has been extended for 12 schemes, including the recently commissioned Don Irrigation Scheme.
"The value of highly reliable irrigation water to Tasmania's agricultural sector is very clear during dry years like this one," he said.
"Tasmanian Irrigation delivers water at 95 per cent reliability across all our schemes."
The majority of the season extensions will run until April 30.
Mr Calman said Ms Shipton had been appointed from within TasFarmers as a full-time contact, for the duration of the drought.
"So, if you are a farmer on King Island, Flinders Island or mainland Tasmania and you need assistance, we encourage you to contact Jacqueline who has a wealth of knowledge and experience."
"TasFarmers will support a coordinated response and Jac will be able to provide valuable assistance to landholders. In the coming weeks we will also have a full-time person on King Island.
"We all know farming has challenges and the current dry season is no exception. As each person navigates situational stress differently, we encourage farmers to look out for each other and ask for help if you need it," Mr Calman said.
TasFarmers strongly encourages people who need support to contact Rural Alive & Well.
Either call directly on 1800 729 827 or contact them via their website at: https://www.rawtas.com.au/.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.