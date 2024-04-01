Stock & Land
Support co-ordinator to help Tasmanian farmers battling the drought

April 2 2024 - 7:00am
TasFarmers chief executive Nathan Calman says funding from the government and TAS Farm Innovation hub has allowed it to appoint staffer Jacqueline Shipton to the full-time position as community drought support co-ordinator. File photo
TasFarmers chief executive Nathan Calman says funding from the government and TAS Farm Innovation hub has allowed it to appoint staffer Jacqueline Shipton to the full-time position as community drought support co-ordinator. File photo

Tasmania's peak farming body has appointed a community drought support co-ordinator, as dry times continue to affect the state.

