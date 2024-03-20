Stock & Land
More drought relief to Tasmanian farmers on the way

By Matt Maloney
March 20 2024 - 6:00pm
The rainfall total for Tasmania in February was 54 per cent below the month's average.
The rainfall total for Tasmania in February was 54 per cent below the month's average.

Drought hardship grants will be made available to eligible farmers statewide, Premier Jeremy Rockliff has said.

Political reporter for Australian Community Media, based in Hobart.

