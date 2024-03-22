Stock & Land
TasPorts says it's increased King Island sailings, to meet drought demand

Andrew Miller
Updated March 22 2024 - 1:51pm, first published 12:18pm
TasFarmers chief Ian Calman, called for TasPorts to increase the number of sailings by Bass Island Lines (BIL), Picture supplied by TasFarmers
TasPorts says its about to increase the number of shipping services it offers to drought-stricken King Island beef producers, after concerns were raised by the state's peak agricultural body.

