Stock & Land
Home/Newsletter Feed

Glenpaen's annual ram sale a major success, as interstate buyers buy multiple lots

Philippe Perez
By Philippe Perez
Updated October 14 2022 - 7:27am, first published 7:10am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nutrien south-east stud stock manager Peter Godbolt, Elders Victoria/Riverina stud stock manager Ross Milne, Rod Marshall, Pomonal, Glenpaen stud co-principal Rod Miller and Nutrien stock agent John McGrath.

*97 of 112 Merino/Poll Merino rams sold to $14,000, av $3670

There were a few spots on the roads to the 26th Glenpaen Merino and Poll Merino Ram sale where producers intending to buy some stud rams had to battle with water over roads during their drive.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Philippe Perez

Philippe Perez

Journalist

More from Newsletter Feed

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.