There were a few spots on the roads to the 26th Glenpaen Merino and Poll Merino Ram sale where producers intending to buy some stud rams had to battle with water over roads during their drive.
But when they got to the stud's property, it was very much worth it.
The weather looked a peach and didn't resemble anything like the major rain that much of Victoria had been experiencing recently.
It was evident as the sun began shining on stud co-principal Rod Miller's face as he made his opening comments of the sale.
"Two days ago I honestly didn't think this sale would go ahead," he said.
"Come Wednesday, when it started raining in our area, it just didn't let up.
"Our local creek here flooded, and then come Thursday, we got nearly 100 millimetres of rain and many roads around us were closed."
While it was an anxious two days for Mr Miller, he decided to go ahead with the sale on Thursday evening as "postponing wasn't really an option".
"There were a few other sales around and we probably wouldn't be able to squeeze the sale in so we just had to run with it," he said.
"There may have been the odd buyer that didn't turn up because they may have had some trouble getting here, but as it turned out, there were a few new buyers here, which is great."
Mr Miller said the sale was very solid, with a lot of depth throughout the lots, but he also indicated that the stud's intention this year was to pull back the average by offering more rams than last year.
Many local buyers were competitive in their bidding, while agents representing buyers from South Australia and New South Wales also bought up big.
The most notable being Cortina Pastoral, Naracoorte, who bought 20 rams, with the top price from their purchases being Lot 34, CY OC 600 Poll, bought for $9,000.
Three lots broke the $10,000 barrier at Glenpaen's sale, with Lot 2, 80 KN 90, sold for $11,000 to Somemill Mellis, Birchip and Lot 6, 68 KN 150, sold for $12,000 to Grassy Creek Merinos, Reids Flat, NSW.
But the top priced ram was Lot 9, Y 104 109, bought by local producer Rod Marshall, Pomonal.
That ram had Yarrawonga 1162 as its sire and recorded a fibre diameter measurement of 17.8 microns, a standard deviation of 2.8 millimetres, a coefficient variant of 15.7 and a comfort factor of 99.8 per cent.
Mr Marshall said he was always impressed with the offering at Glenpaen every year and was glad to be the top buyer this year.
"I have been purchasing here at Glenpaen for a number of years now," he said.
"I try to get the best types of ram that I can and sometimes I generally have to pay a good price to get them."
Mr Marshall said that while things have seasonally been a bit wet at his operation, the ram will fit well with his farming operation and deal with the current wet weather.
"I am very happy with the sheep that the Miller family are producing here, and I just keep coming back as they produce good genetics," he said.
Nutrien and Elders conducted the on-property sale.
