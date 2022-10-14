MAJOR wet weather meant many buyers could not head out to the 8th annual Pepperton Poll Dorset and White Suffolk Stud 2022 Ram Sale in Elmore.
The disappointing turnout meant that many lots did go unsold, but stud principal Ralph Trewick said flash flooding meant the sale was disappointing.
"Sadly a lot of people just could not get here, with many here getting stock above high ground and the floodwaters between many of us here and our property meant they couldn't get here," he said.
"I've spent most of the day trying to get a motor of my irrigation pump and they are currently sandbagging Rochester quickly too,"
"When Rochester went and had a flood, I lost eight kilometres of river frontage fencing and I looked like losing 80 acres of wheat crop, so obviously had other things on the mind sadly," he said.
Mr Trewick said the circumstances were unfortunate and sadly the timing of the sale was unfortunate, it was important to protect the stock, considering he had received 80 millimetres of rain in the 24 hours since the sale.
"The water that we get generally comes from Lake Eppalock and there was a metre going over it last week , and the local river got to around nearly 20 feet last week, and I thinkitr will go even higher this time around," he said.
Of the people who did come to the sale, Mr Trewick said many commented on the good quality and got what they wanted.
"I'm happy that many of the bidders who were here got what they needed, but it is just unfortunate that we got a lot of rain before the sale," he said.
"I think it was around 25 millimetres in the morning between around eight and 11 o'clock and simply stopped a lot of people to get to the sale here."
The top price rams of the auction was Lot 1, 210302 and Lot 9, 210136 both being sold for $5000.
Lot 1, 210302 recorded a post weaning weight (PWT) of 19.7 kilograms, a post weaning eye muscle (PEMD) depth of 2.1 millimetres and a post weaning fat depth of -0.2.
Lot 9, 210136 recorded a PWT of 13.9kg, a PEMD of 5.7 millimetres and a PFAT of -0.6.
