Pepperton ram sale low attendance unfortunate, but high quality of rams commended

Philippe Perez
By Philippe Perez
October 14 2022 - 1:00am
Lot 9, 210136 was the top priced ram for the Pepperton Poll Dorset and White Suffolk sale held in Elmore on Wednesday. Picture supplied.

* 52 of 104 rams sold to $5000 (twice), av $1530

MAJOR wet weather meant many buyers could not head out to the 8th annual Pepperton Poll Dorset and White Suffolk Stud 2022 Ram Sale in Elmore.

