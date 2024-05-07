Stock & Land
Home/Newsletter Feed

This year's state budget is 'not enough' to address road issues, group says

Rachel Simmonds
By Rachel Simmonds
May 8 2024 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rural Councils Victoria (RCV) chair Mary-Ann Brown. Picture supplied
Rural Councils Victoria (RCV) chair Mary-Ann Brown. Picture supplied

A regional councils group says the state government's $62-million budget announcement to upgrade regional roads is insufficient to address "significant problems".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rachel Simmonds

Rachel Simmonds

Journalist

Rachel is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. She covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email rachel.simmonds@stockandland.com.au

More from Newsletter Feed

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.