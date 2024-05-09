Autumn mornings and Gippsland bullocks: a view from readers and their paddocks

Crisp autumn mornings have provided photographers with some cracking opportunities to get snapping with the camera.
First-time contributor Ben Allan shared a photo of a Friesian steer looking directly at the camera while on his drive to work at Neerim South.
Meanwhile, Gippsland bullock fattener and avid Stock & Land reader shared a photo of some of his two-year-old bullocks near Sale.
Mr Hollonds buys cattle from markets across Gippsland and fattens them on his property, Henley Park.
"The steers were purchased at a store sale in Bairnsdale and I've had them for 100 days," he said.
"They were 500 kilograms when I bought them, and now they're 700kg so they've put on 200kg in 100 days.
"The cattle were fed good-quality hay and pasture and this part of Gippsland received 80 millimetres of rain across March and April, and that really helped."
Would you like your agricultural photo featured in Stock & Land's Social Media Snapshot?
Tag @StockandLand on Instagram.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.