Stock & Land
Home/Newsletter Feed

White Suffolk sells for more than $30,000

Andrew Miller
By Andrew Miller
Updated October 5 2022 - 3:39am, first published October 4 2022 - 11:41am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amber, Rory and Remi Baker, Booloola, Baringhup, Chris Rudiger, Karoonda, SA, Shane Baker, Baringhup, Elders' Nigel Starick. Bendigo and Dean Coxon. Kyneton and the top-priced ram. Picture supplied by Booloola.
  • 188 0f 189 White Suffolk rams sold to $34,000, av $2566

A central Victoria White Suffolk stud has joined the ranks of studs that have sold some of Australia's most expensive meat sheep rams.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Miller

Andrew Miller

Journalist

I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.

More from Newsletter Feed

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.