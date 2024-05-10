Stock & Land
Home/Beef

Heavy cattle hold 'solid' but weaners 'tougher' in Leongatha yarding of 6000

BM
By Barry Murphy
May 10 2024 - 1:23pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pictures by Barry Murphy

Heavy cattle were a solid trade in Leongatha on Friday but lighter weaner stock saw prices slip slightly.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BM

Barry Murphy

Journalist

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.