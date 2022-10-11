Stock & Land
Home/Newsletter Feed

Waratah White Suffolk dispersal sale closes Milne family chapter

Alastair Dowie
By Alastair Dowie
October 11 2022 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

*84 of 100 rams sold to $13,000, av $2489

*111 of 111 ewes sold to $5600, av $2381

The final dispersal of their 2021-drop ewes and rams was a "bittersweet moment" for Branxholme Waratah White Suffolk breeders Steve and Debbie Milne.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alastair Dowie

Alastair Dowie

Editor

Editor of Australian Dairyfarmer.

More from Newsletter Feed

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.