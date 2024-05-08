Budget deals a 'brutal reality' for regional Victorians, say Nationals

The Nationals party has warned that Tuesday's state budget has dealt a "brutal reality" for regional Victorians.
Nationals Victoria leader Peter Walsh said Treasurer Tim Pallas' budget disregarded the cost-of-living crisis.
He said regional households will be hit by dramatic hikes in both the fire services and waste levies, while funding for roads and agriculture continues to significantly lag behind past levels.
"Our crumbling roads are getting worse, with road maintenance funding in this year's budget 16 per cent lower than 2020," he said.
"The real cost of road repair has soared, meaning regional Victorians will be forced to continue to dodge potholes."
He said his party, along with Victoria's Liberals pledged to spend $1 billion a year on road maintenance but the Allan Labor Government was spending less than $700 million as the crisis worsens.
"In a double-whammy for household budgets, there will be massive hikes in both fire services and waste management levies," he said.
"The fire services levy will soar from $847 million in total to $1.433 billion in total, adding more cost-of-living pain for families."
Mr Walsh said it would cost Victorian families more to put the bins out, with the waste levy set to more than double from $64.55 to $169.79 per tonne, as of July 1, 2025.
"While hardworking families are forced to find extra money in their budgets to pay for Labor's increased fees and charges they will get less for their money as Labor has delayed key hospital projects and stalled road projects," he insisted.
"It does nothing to ease the pressure on hardworking regional families."
He highlighted that amongst a "meagre" list of infrastructure projects for regional Victoria, many had their completion timelines delayed because of the government debt.
"The Allan Labor Government can't manage money and regional Victorians are paying the price," he said.
Elsewhere, Landcare Victoria expressed disappointment that despite playing a critical role
tackling biodiversity loss and climate change, yesterday's Victorian budget provided no new
funding for Landcare facilitators and regional Landcare coordinators.
Landcare Victoria chair Jane Carney said she felt "let down".
"Eighty facilitators and 10 coordinators harness the power of more than 600 groups and tens of thousands of volunteers across the state, but right now they are under-resourced and lack job security," she said.
"With their contracts due to end in June next year, we're going to struggle to hold onto these incredible leaders, who have an increasingly important role to play as governments wind back extension support and ratchet up biodiversity and climate commitments.
"We urgently need funding certainty so that we can continue to support the Victorian Government in restoring biodiversity and tackling climate change."
