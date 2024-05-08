Stock & Land
Home/Newsletter Feed

Budget deals a 'brutal reality' for regional Victorians, say Nationals

BM
By Barry Murphy
May 8 2024 - 4:33pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nationals Victoria leader Peter Walsh has criticised the state budget. Picture supplied
Nationals Victoria leader Peter Walsh has criticised the state budget. Picture supplied

The Nationals party has warned that Tuesday's state budget has dealt a "brutal reality" for regional Victorians.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BM

Barry Murphy

Journalist

More from Newsletter Feed

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.