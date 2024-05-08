Stock & Land
Agriculture receives just under $500m from government's budget purse

By Barry Murphy
May 8 2024 - 3:29pm
Budget 2024 set out a series of performance targets for Agriculture Victoria. Picture by Barry Murphy
Agriculture received just under $500 million in Treasurer Tim Pallas' budget announcement on Tuesday.

