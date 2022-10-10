Stock & Land
Maternals, Poll Dorsets and Nudies offered at online-only Cashmore Oaklea ram

Philippe Perez
By Philippe Perez
Updated October 10 2022 - 1:54am, first published 1:00am
Cashmore Park stud principal John Keiller with top priced Nudie ram, Lot 679, Tag 218460 which sold for $13,400.

* 504 out of 523 Maternal rams sold to $9200 av $2139

* 207 out of 246 Nudie rams sold to $13,400, av $2821

* 21 out of 31 Poll Dorset rams sold to $2200, av $1257

STRONG results were recorded across the board for the 2022 Cashmore Oaklea Maternal, Nudie and Dorset online ram sale this Friday, held totally via AuctionsPlus.

