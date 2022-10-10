STRONG results were recorded across the board for the 2022 Cashmore Oaklea Maternal, Nudie and Dorset online ram sale this Friday, held totally via AuctionsPlus.
The sale, which had been held completely online since 2020 offered 797 rams across three sales, with 523 Maternals, 250 Nudies and 30 Poll Dorset rams offered.
Grossing over $1.68 million across all sales, AuctionPlus reports that over 500 people logged onto the sale with rams being sold to producers locally and interstate.
Cashmore Park stud principal John Keiller said he wasn't surprised in the wide interest from producers in South Australia, Tasmania and New South Wales.
"Large amounts of animals over a sustained period of time allows you to make better genetic progress, and that's really what we're about.
Statistically it helps you get where you need to go faster genetically."
READ MORE:
The top price was a Nudie, with Lot 679, Tag 218460 sold for $13,400 to Tom Bull, Lambpro, Holbrook NSW.
It is an $4200 increase on last years top price.
That ram recorded a maternal carcase production of 134.04, and a post weaning eye muscle depth of 1.47.
Mr Keiller said bidders showed plenty of interest and willing to pay top dollar for quality genetics.
"There is a new metric being used out there from Sheep Genetics Lambplan which is data quality score," he said.
"Cashmore Oaklea animals recorded 99 per cent in that metric, and that's the highest score in the country.
"We're known to have large amounts of extremely high value data which guarantees the animals we produce."
The stud had difficult days early on in the year, with Mr Keiller describing the 2022 autumn as "one of the worst seasons for some time" which then turned into a drier winter than normal,
He however said it was now "reasonably wet".
