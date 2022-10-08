Port of Melbourne chief executive Saul Cannon says he looks forward to contributing to the review of the Inland Rail project, announced by the federal government.
Transport Minister Catherine King has announced the appointment of Dr Kerry Schott AO to lead an independent review into the project.
"We are delivering on our election commitment to undertake an independent review to get this nationally important project making progress again without further delays and with improved community consultation," Ms King said.
"The review will give the government a clear-eyed view on what the problems are and the way forward.
"Dr Schott is a highly respected and trusted leader who brings a wealth of experience from both the business and government sectors to the role."
Ms King said Dr Schott would conduct a thorough and independent review of Inland Rail and make recommendations to ensure the nationally significant project was successfully delivered.
The review will consider the process for selecting the Inland Rail route, including stakeholder consultation, and assess the project's scope, schedule and cost.
The review will also assess options for the new Inland Rail intermodal terminals to be built in Melbourne and Brisbane, and improving rail links to the ports in these cities.
The independent review is expected to be completed by early 2023.
Mr Cannon said the review was an opportunity to support the timely and efficient delivery of the project and support a fundamental intermodal shift to rail.
"Moving trucks off the road and better connecting our economy through rail would deliver economic, environmental and community amenity benefits," Mr Cannon said.
"The Port of Melbourne has already invested $125 million in the new Port Rail Transformation Project and we're keen to link up with public infrastructure to further improve rail access."
Mr Cannon said that he was pleased that the review will specifically consider Melbourne intermodal terminal issues and port connections.
"There is strong, coordinated support from local communities, freight operators, industry and the Victorian Government for the Western Intermodal Freight Terminal at Truganina as a first priority," he said.
"This is an opportunity to support the efficient delivery of the Inland Rail Project and align on a much-needed terminal and prepare for the longer-term supply needs of our growing economy."
Mr Cannon said that while the Inland Rail project would deliver more, better-connected freight as an urgent priority, the Port also understood that it must be done correctly.
"This project is an important link for our regional industries to bring their products and goods to global markets, as well as ease connection and improve our supply chain," he said.
"We look forward to working with Dr Schott and the review."
