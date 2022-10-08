Stock & Land
Inland rail review supports project's timely delivery: PoM chief.

October 8 2022 - 9:00pm
Transport Minister Catherine King has announced the appointment of Dr Kerry Schott AO to lead an independent review into the Inland Rail project. Picture supplied.

Port of Melbourne chief executive Saul Cannon says he looks forward to contributing to the review of the Inland Rail project, announced by the federal government.

