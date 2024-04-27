Stock & Land
Home/Agribusiness

How this prime lamb producer found more to farming than owning a block of land

PP
By Philippe Perez
Updated April 28 2024 - 7:09pm, first published April 27 2024 - 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jack Owen, Mount Emu, spoke to over 250 farmers about what it takes to become succesfull on the land. Picture by Philippe Perez
Jack Owen, Mount Emu, spoke to over 250 farmers about what it takes to become succesfull on the land. Picture by Philippe Perez

When Jack Owen, Mount Emu, began his farming dream of beginning prime lamb operation seven years ago, there were some tough times.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PP

Philippe Perez

Journalist

Philippe is a journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He is based in Ballarat and covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email philippe.perez@stockandland.com.au

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.