New tech captures unique 'fingerprint' for cattle, preventing theft

By Barry Murphy
April 29 2024 - 1:45pm
Stoktake's software captures a unique muzzle print for each cow. Picture by Barry Murphy
Stoktake's software captures a unique muzzle print for each cow. Picture by Barry Murphy

New AI technology which captures and documents the unique 'fingerprint' of a cow's muzzle is gathering interest amongst beef and dairy farmers.

