A budding farmer from Western Australia finds opportunity to learn in Nhill

A chance family meeting in Western Australia has led to a Nhill farmer offering a young gun new opportunities in the Wimmera.
Lilly Watts, 20, has made the interstate journey from Exmouth, Western Australia, to Nhill in an effort to learn more about agriculture.
Grower Bryce Warner, Nhill, offered Ms Watts a job on his farm after he travelled to Perth on a family holiday.
"She said she had a job for harvest on a farm over there, and I said 'well if you like it, you can come over here', and here she is," he said.
"She's super keen to learn and happy to have a go at anything, which is good."
Ms Watts said it was her first time sowing.
This year's sowing program started one week ago, earlier than usual, on beans, and would also sow lupins, vetch, lentils, canola, wheat and barley.
They would also more than double the canola program to 350 hectares from 170 hectares in the previous season.
"I really enjoy it," Ms Watts said.
"I'm taking any opportunities that come my way, we were talking about it in Western Australia before I had even gone away for harvest.
"I hadn't done any work yet but just signed up for it."
She spent her summer helping with harvest in Western Australia on a mixed farm.
"It's so different to what I was doing, it's a big change," she said.
"Nhill is the same size as my home town, it's very fun.
"I'm slowly meeting everyone and getting down to the footy and netball club, they're so lovely here."
She said she hoped to continue working on agriculture, depending on labour availability.
"I don't know how much work will be available but I really like it over here, I want to explore it," Ms Watts said.
Mr Warner said it was the first time he had help with his sowing program on the farm, and would "definitely" be inviting Ms Watts back.
