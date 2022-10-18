Stock & Land
Detpa Grove White Suffolks finds strong support in sale

By Ian Turner
October 18 2022 - 12:00am
*Total clearance of 28 stud rams to, $32,000 (twice), av $8143

*Total clearance of 33 specially-selected rams to $3250, av $2606

*107 of 114 flock rams sold to $2750, av $1689

*71 of 73 stud ewes sold to $3500, av $1577

More than 12 hours of continuous rain, on top of already wet ground, failed to dampen the enthusiasm of stud and commercial buyers at the Pipkorn family's 34th annual Detpa Grove White Suffolk sale at Jeparit.

