How safe is your farm? That is the question that Neighbourhood Watch want Victorian farm owners to know - and act upon.
The How Safe Is My Farm online tool is designed to protect farmers from the increasing threat of farm crime and property theft.
"How Safe Is My Farm is an extension of our How Safe Is My Place series of resources that educate Victorians of the simple things we can do to prevent being a victim of crime," Neighbourhood Watch Victoria chief executive officer Bambi Gordon said.
"Farmers need only take five to 10 minutes to review the safety and security of their farm, from gates and fences, sheds and vehicles, gun storage, security of stock."
The comprehensive online audit will then generate a report full of suggestions for actions farmers can take to secure their property.
University of New England's centre for rural criminology co-director Dr Alistair Harkness said thefts from farms have enormous social and economic impacts.
The best way to avoid becoming a victim of farm crime is to do what is possible to prevent offending from happening in the first place.
"That's why the innovative How Safe Is My Farm tool from Neighbourhood Watch is invaluable," Dr Harkness said.
"It lets farmers conduct an audit of their own - to see where vulnerabilities might exist and for farmers to think carefully about what crime prevention measures might be implemented to improve security".
"Back in the day we didn't feel the need to lock up - but unfortunately those days are behind us and it only makes sense to do the simple things we can to prevent the stress, strain and loss of farm crime" Ms Gordon said.
