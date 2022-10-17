Stock & Land
Riga Angus holds first spring bull sale, top bull Dorrigo-bound

Bryce Eishold
By Bryce Eishold
Updated October 17 2022 - 3:08am, first published 12:00am
*15 of 16 bulls sold to $17,500, av $9767

Mansfield beef cattle stud Riga Angus has marked its 50th anniversary with an inaugural spring bull sale which the stud principals said was part of the Finger family's long-term succession plan.

