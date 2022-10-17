Mansfield beef cattle stud Riga Angus has marked its 50th anniversary with an inaugural spring bull sale which the stud principals said was part of the Finger family's long-term succession plan.
The stud sold 15 of 16 bulls at its online-only sale last Friday, recording a 94 per cent clearance rate.
Clients from across north-east Victoria, the western district and NSW were among the buyers' locations despite the devastating floodwaters across much of central and northern Victoria.
Riga Angus stud principal Vera Finger, who runs the stud with her son, Tim, said the sale exceeded expectations.
"Particularly given this coincided with the devastating floods in Victoria," she said.
"The floods affected a significant portion of our potential clients."
The stud was started by her father, Juris Kakis, in 1972, and traditionally Riga Angus has held one annual bull sale in mid-April.
"As a family with succession and business planning, we have had two sales in the pipeline for a significant amount of time," Mrs Finger said.
"Having sat down and undertaken a business analysis, it seemed like an opportune to have spring sale and to build that concept going forward.
"We already have plans on what we're going to offer next year and into 2024, so the ground work is done."
The stud sold five 18-month-old bulls to a top price of $17,500 to average $13,800, and 10 yearling bulls to a top price of $12,500 to average $7750.
One bull was passed in at auction.
The top-price bull was a son of Musgrave 316 Exclusive and sold to a new client David Gibson, Gibson Angus, Dorrigo, NSW.
Mrs Finger said the bull had good calving-ease and was at a suited moderate and mature cow weight.
"Phenotypically, S142 complemented his Estimated Breeding Values profile with thickness, a strong top line and plenty of muscle expression," she said.
The sale topper 10 per cent of the breed for EMA and IMF, and featured data which highlighted its sought-after carcase weight and retail beef yield.
Mr Gibson said the bull would be joined to a group of two to three-year-old stud females after one round of artificial insemination.
"I liked his nice set of numbers and his even phenotype," he said.
"I'm probably more of a phenotype man than I am a numbers man but you have to have a good combination of both for the bull to be successful.
"We have looked around for a while and were looking for a bull late in the season so we really liked the what Riga was offering."
The second top-price bull of the sale was a son of Sydgen Enhance which sold for $16,000 and bought by Daniel Craddock, Corcoran Parker, on behalf of Chris and Fiona Holland, Mansfield.
The bull was in the top for Net Feed Intake (Feedlot Finishing) or NFI-F and had "exceptional temperament combined with plenty of growth, carcase and phenotype," Mrs Finger said.
Meanwhile, the top-priced yearling bull was a son of Ben Nevis Newsflash which sold to Clynton Rixon, Corcoran Parker, on behalf of a new client for $12,500.
Ray White Livestock GTSM director James Brown managed the sale and was among the volume buyers, purchasing several bulls on behalf of clients.
"For the first spring offering that Riga had, it was a great line-up of mainly yearling bulls that sold to strong demand throughout the local area," he said.
Bryce is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He covers all aspects of ag from markets to politics and everything in between. Bryce is also the president of the Rural Press Club of Victoria. Email bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au.
