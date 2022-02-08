Tassie composite shift buoys Cloven Hills

*117 of 125 sold to $3700, av $1531

NEW clients underpinned the success of the Cloven Hills Tasmania summer ram lamb sale, where prices peaked at $3700.

Now in its fourth year of sales in the southern state, Victorian-based principals Kate and Chris Dorahy offered 125 August-drop ram lambs and sold 117, for a sale average of $1531.



"One of our objectives for holding our summer ram lambs sales both in Tasmania and Victoria has been to provide clients with access to Australia's highest ranking maternal genetics at good value - this is particularly important for volume buyers," Ms Dorahy said.



The top price was paid by Helen Baillie, of Wesley Dale, Mole Creek, for Lot 19, a ram lamb who recorded a maternal dollar index (MCP+) of 178.87, birth weight of 0.638, weaning weight of 9.37, the post-weaning weight of 15.5, with an average dam weaning of 200 per cent.

Attracted to the straightforward lambing, high fertility, and lamb survival rates, Ms Bailie purchased nine rams in total for a draft average of $2145.

The sale's second-highest of $3400, was also knocked down to Ms Bailie, paid for Lot 6 - a ram with a MCP+ of 181.35, BW 0.68, WWT 10.17 and PWWT of 16.14, and average dam weaning of 260pc.

Webb and Woodiwiss Livestock Marketing director Mark Webb said the sale was strengthened by Tasmanian prime lamb producer's shift to composite flocks.

"We are seeing a clear swing away from traditional Border-Merino flocks with the larger producers running either a Merino or composite flock in large numbers because of the ease of management and availability of genetics," Mr Webb said.

"That trend won't change."

The major buyer of the sale was Bonds Eastfield, Cressy, who purchased 28 rams to a top price of $1900, for a draft average of $1242.

Their draft high was paid for Lot 61, a seven-month-old ram lamb with a MCP+ of 183.73, BW of 0.73, WWT 11.45 and PWWT 17.61.

New client Rosedale Rural, Campbelltown put together a draft of nine which topped at $1700, and average $1333.

After dipping their toes in the genetics last year with the purchase of four rams, Ramsay Ag returned to purchase 15 ram lambs to a top price of $2200, and draft average of $1466 - destined for their breeding operation at Bridport.

Cloven Hills hosted its first open day in Tasmania four year ago, where it privately sold 20 rams.



That demand has grew last year where it sold 80 in a helmsman auction.



"Like anything, as people have used the Cloven Hills genetics they trust its performance," Mr Webb said.

"What is helping Cloven Hills is the comprehensive data collection which provides so much data and science to clients to make their selection process objective.

"Cloven Hills maternal composite plus rank is climbing higher every year."