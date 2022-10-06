Stock & Land
Cloven Hills sells top-priced ram to Willaura company

Jess Parker
By Jess Parker
October 6 2022 - 8:00am
Jarrod Slattery, Nutrien, Rupert Dorahy, Rick Smith, Nutrien, Rob Lindon and Ben Hewitt, Aberfeldy, Kate, Harry, Bridie and Chris Dorahy, with one of Mr Lindon's purchases.

*480 of 517 lots sold to $9400, av $2950

New and return clients drove Cloven Hills' annual on-property ram sale to new heights on Tuesday.

