New and return clients drove Cloven Hills' annual on-property ram sale to new heights on Tuesday.
The top-priced ram was purchased by repeat stud clients Western District Pastoral Company, Willaura.
The ram, CH-212419, had a maternal carcase production index (MCP+) of 188 and a post-weaning weight (PWWT) of 14.6, putting him in the top 10 per cent for Australian Sheep Breeding Values (ASBVs).
He was also in the top 20pc for weaning weight (WWT) at 9.9 and weaning rate (WR) at .27.
Western District Pastoral Company purchased four lots at the sale including the second top-priced ram for an average of $7550.
The second top-priced ram, CH-210340, sold for $7200 and was in the top 10pc or better in ASBVs for MCP+, WWT, PWWT, WR and yearling weaning rate.
Volume buyers were very active during the sale with a large corporation across Victoria and NSW securing 41 rams and another NSW-based client collecting 40 rams.
Another return client was Rob Lindon, Aberfeldy, who finally had the ability to purchase on site after the previous two years of COVID-19 lockdowns, where they had to purchase online.
Mr Lindon said he had been using Cloven Hills rams for two years after finding the stud's rams produced more even offspring that suited their operation and turnover direct to processers.
"We ran an in-house trial, bought a sample of 20 rams from three, high-indexing studs," he said.
"While the other studs all performed well, in the progeny weaned onto the truck, the Cloven Hills rams produced a more consistent lamb, a really even line of offspring."
Cloven Hills stud principals Chris and Kate Dorahy were excited to see the new and return faces come to the sale, saying it was one of the biggest crowds they have had in years.
"Once again we have been blown away by the tremendous support of both new and returning clients and agents from across the country, particularly with new interest from NSW," Ms Dorahy said.
"Our aim at Cloven Hills over the past 15 years has been to develop a quality line of genetics in rams and ewes that meet the specific needs of clients, no matter their starting point, production aims and budgets.
"The past two weeks have been a little nerve-wracking, with an offering of 500 rams ready for sale.
"But the response from buyers, their willingness to invest in our genetics and confidence they have shown in our work, is overwhelming."
