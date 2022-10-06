Buyers from across Gippsland and as far as Euroa descended on the Victorian Livestock Exchange at Pakenham on Thursday for the feature female sale.
Agents yarded about 190 cows with calves at foot as well as 50 springing cows.
Alex Scott & Staff Pakenham livestock manager David Setches graziers were looking to slowly restock after some parts of Gippsland had dried out in recent weeks after a wet and sloppy winter.
"It certainly showed a big improvement on the last monthly sale because as we get further into spring, things are slowly drying out," he said.
"There was a great field of buyers there that ranged from East Gippsland, South Gippsland and as far away as Euroa."
Mr Setches said quality was mixed and varied depending on the location cattle had been consigned from.
"Cattle went to all points of the compass, including a few blokes from Bairnsdale who bid on quite a few cattle but a majority of the cattle stayed within West and South Gippsland," he said.
Everitt Seely Bennets director Jarrod Bennetts said Gippsland buyers were the strength of the sale.
"Bidding was fairly strong throughout the sale," he said.
"Our top three pens of cows and calves were second to fourth calvers and they all made $3900."
MLM Farm sold the first two pens of the ESB section of the sale with five cows and calves at foot knocked down for $3900 a unit, and eight cows with calves at foot sold for $3900.
Anthony McCrorey Family Trust, Trafalgar, sold the third pen of seven cows with calves at foot for $3900.
D & R Hardy, Ripplebrook, sold 14 Red Angus heifers pregnancy-tested-in-calf to a Red Angus bull for $2750.
J Fleming, Rosedale, sold five Hereford cows with Angus calves at foot for $3500.
E Ruffalo, Bass, sold six Angus cows with four-month-old calves at foot for $3800.
"Right down to the older cows which lacked condition after a tough winter were still very strong," Mr Bennetts said.
A dispersal of 21 cows with calves at foot on account Matt Sophren Pty Ltd, Yarragon, due to the sale of the property ranged from $3350 to $2250.
J Dayton, Coldstream, sold eight PTIC heifers for $2700.
Bryce is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He covers all aspects of ag from markets to politics and everything in between. Bryce is also the president of the Rural Press Club of Victoria. Email bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au.
