Hausler family's Janmac Poll Dorset ram sells to Athlone stud

Bryce Eishold
By Bryce Eishold
Updated October 6 2022 - 1:21am, first published 1:15am
The top-priced Janmac Poll Dorset ram was bought by a first-time western district stud client.

*Total clearance of 16 Poll Dorset stud rams sold to $7000, av $3281

*Total clearance of 133 Poll Dorset flock rams sold to $3000, av $1977

*30 of 40 White Suffolk rams sold to $2800, av $1726

Wimmera stud Janmac Poll Dorset & White Suffolks has recorded a total clearance of its Poll Dorset progeny at its 18th on-property ram sale at Goroke, selling the entire draft of 149 rams at auction.

Journalist

Bryce is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He covers all aspects of ag from markets to politics and everything in between. Bryce is also the president of the Rural Press Club of Victoria. Email bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au.

