Wimmera stud Janmac Poll Dorset & White Suffolks has recorded a total clearance of its Poll Dorset progeny at its 18th on-property ram sale at Goroke, selling the entire draft of 149 rams at auction.
The Hausler family sold 16 Poll Dorset stud rams to a top price of $7000 to average $3281, 133 Poll Dorset flock rams to $3000 to average $1977 and 30 of 40 White Suffolk rams to $2800 to average $1726.
Janmac Poll Dorset & White Suffolk stud principal Grant Hausler, who runs the stud with his brother, Bryce, said he was "absolutely thrilled" with the result.
"The stud started in 1975 our father, Malcolm, and dad's not with us now but we've continued to build on what he set up all those years ago," Grant said.
"The strength of the sale was in the depth of the flock and our average on our stud rams which is a new high for us."
The stud's top-priced Poll Dorset ram was bought by a first-time stud buyer who had previously inspected the ram at Sheepvention in Hamilton earlier this year.
However, Grant said the sale was underpinned by long-term commercial clients who chased flock rams.
"We had our South Australian clients back at the sale including the Hole family from Naracoorte, SA, who bought about a dozen, along with the Rich family who are also long-time supporters from Goroke," he said.
"The West family from Edenhope, who are also long-term supporters and have bought rams from us since the start, picked up 10 rams.
"We've seen people become more confident about investing in our sheep because they know these genetics perform."
The sale topper, Lot 5, was bought by the Cameron family of Athlone Poll Dorsets & Southdowns, Penshurst.
The ram was sired by Mallee Park Goose 3618 and was described as a "standout ram since birth... with extreme length, power and stud outlook".
Athlone Poll Dorsets & Southdowns stud principal Henry Cameron said he first inspected the ram at Sheepvention in Hamilton.
"He had everything I wanted including a clean head, good hindquarters and a lot of length about him," he said.
"He was the perfect sheep really and ticked all the boxes."
Mr Cameron runs about 1000 ewes in his Poll Dorset/Southdown stud operation and usually sells about 400 rams each autumn.
"This ram will be used over about 70 ewes in our stud," he said.
"This is the first time we've bought a ram from Janmac, but I've kept an eye on the stud for a few years now and in particular what stud sires they were using so it's good to support great people."
The Hauslers have also retained 100 doses of the top-priced ram's semen which will be used in the Janmac stud on a selected group of stud ewes.
Nutrien Naracoorte agent Nick Heffernan, one of two agents alongside AWN Edenhope, said it was a buoyant result for the stud.
"It was a very strong sale on the Poll Dorset side of things with long-term, repeat buyers who were the strength of the sale," he said.
"The White Suffolks were still a strong average at $1700 with some value buying from the middle to the end of the catalogue."
Bryce is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He covers all aspects of ag from markets to politics and everything in between. Bryce is also the president of the Rural Press Club of Victoria. Email bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au.
