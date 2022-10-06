After a year's' hiatus, Australian Shorthorns have gone back-to-back in the prestigious Borthwick Trophy at the Melbourne Royal Show.
The breed also took out the trophy in 2020, he last time the competition was held, due to COVID-19 restrictions.
The three animals presented as part of the team to be judged were awarded a total of 350.75 points, of a total of 400, and a carcase total of 267.75.
The 12-month old steers were presented by Meadow Vale Australian Shorthorns, Lancefield and Clarkefield, the Redrock Corporation. Goulburn, NSW, and Rutherglen High School, which put forward a Spencer Family Shorthorns, Rutherglen, bred animal.
Led-steer judge Geordie Elliott, of GCL Boer Goats, Breakaway Creek. said he placed the Australian Shorthorns in his top five, with Angus, Red Angus, Limousins and Shorthorns filling the other spots.
"The Australian Shorthorns are quite regularly in the mix, they usually make top four or five," Mr Elliott said.
"The Shorthorns had evenness - they had meat in all the right places - they were a very good, well finished team," he said.
Mr Elliott also judged the led section of the carcase competition.
Read more:
Meadow Vale's steer was by Meadow Vale Quid P12, out of Meadow Vale Beauty N44, while Redrock Corporation presented a 12-month old animal from Bayview Unique K111, out of Redrock Isobel L18.
The Spencer Family's steer was by Southcote Maximum Impact, out of Spencer Family Coco Too Rouge.
Spencer Family co-principal and Beef Shorthorn Society of Australia president Marion Spencer said she believed the temperament of the Rutherglen High School steer had a lot to do with its inclusion in the winning team.
"They [steers] tend to settle and eat a lot better when they have a good disposition," Ms Spencer said.
"The steer's sire has always produced good, high quality marbling meat - he's been very consistent, in that way, across all the calves we have out of him."
The school's dedicated feed program also appeared to be working, she said.
Spencer Family had kept a lot of Maxium's females in the herd, while steers were sold into the market.
"This is the second year we have offered steers to Rutherglen, because we have only just recently relocated," Ms Spencer said.
"Without question we are keen to involve the schools, it helps the school with its agricultural program," she said.
"The students are extremely dedicated and keen, so it's a no-brainer for us, really."
Robyn Harris, Meadow Vale, Lancefield and Clarkefield said it was the second time the stud had steers in the competition.
The stud was part of the 2020 competition, which was judged at Yea.
"We put this steer up because of his evenness, his finish and his thickness - he was an all round, attractive steer," Ms Harris said.
"We didn't have any major faults or concerns with him."
Shorthorn breeders wanted to take part in the Borthwick this year and put up their best animals.
"In the last three months it's been very wet and cold, which has been a bit of a battle - but everybody was in the same boat," she said.
The win meant a lot to Australian Shorthorn breeders: "it tops it off", she said.
"It's excellent to go back to back, it means we have our breeding on track, consistently.
"Coming from three different breeders, and having them within 0.7 of a point in their final scores on the hook, means we have the breed blend consistent and right."
Mr Elliott, who also judged the led cattle competition, said he was disappointed numbers in the schools competition were down, saying he felt some had lost valuable support to come to the event, post-Covid.
"The industry needs to put their hands in their pockets and support more local schools," Mr Elliott said.
"If the agriculture industry wants to improve labor shortages, more farming businesses need to put their hands either in their pockets or offer their time to support their local schools and local kids that are enthusiastic about agriculture.
"That gives the students the opportunity to compete in events like this and also build the skills to become part of that labor force we need.
"Some people can't offer animals, but may be able to offer other forms of support."
He said that could involve donating feed, the use of a truck, or passing on skills.
"There are multiple ways people can support these events," he said.
I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.
I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.