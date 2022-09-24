The steer competition returned to Melbourne Royal showgrounds on Saturday, following a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19.
Judging the highly coveted competition was Geordie Elliot, GC Livestock and GCL Boer Goats, Breakaway Creek.
The domestic champion steer was awarded to Dayna Grey and Charles Rowlett, North Ulandi, SA, with a Limousin steer breed by Spence's Show Steers, South Australia.
"The steer champion has plenty of eye muscle, a big strong top and enough softness down his hind quarter," Mr Elliot said.
"He is beautiful soft over the rib, and soft on the P8 fat site."
The reserve champion domestic carcase on the hoof went to Finley High School, Finley, NSW, with a Shorthorn-cross heifer.
"The reserve champion is a beautiful soft animal with the carcase attributes that we need for this competition," Mr Elliot said.
Champion heavy domestic steer was exhibited by Jack Nelson, Jackungah Speckle Parks, Pine Lodge.
"He is a steer that ticks all the boxes I was looking for on the day, from the moment he walked into his class earlier today," said Mr Elliot.
"Over the top from behind, he is just a barrel, there is so much meat and carcase jammed into that skin.
"That eye muscle and top runs right into the shoulder blade, he is a credit to everyone involved."
Reserve heavy domestic champion went to the same stable as the earlier domestic champion, owned by Dayna Grey and Charles Rowlett, North Ulandi, SA.
"He is a very good calf, and is reserve to a great champion," said Mr Elliot.
"He has plenty of eye muscle, and cover down his legs and ticks all the boxes again."
Champion export steer was a Limousin steer from the Chester Family of Koonoomoo Cattle Co, Koonoomoo.
Reserve champion export steer was a Simmental steer shown by Duane Wilson of Arabar Charolais and Limousin and Eclipse Cattle Services, bred by Glental Partnership, all from South Australia.
In the Grand Champion drive, it was the export steer from Koonoomoo Cattle Co that rose to the top.
"He's an excellent steer, that has got that beautiful big strong top and hindquarter," said Mr Elliot.
"He just has it all where it needs to be."
Champion school steer was awarded to Rutherglen High School with a Limousin steer.
Reserve champion school steer went to Gundagai High School with an Angus from the Export division.
More to come.
Jess is a Livestock Sales Representative with Stock and Land. If you have interest in advertising please contact Jess at jessica.parker@stockandland.com.au
