Stock & Land
Home/Melbourne Royal Show

A Koonoomoo based stud has taken top honours.

Jess Parker
By Jess Parker
Updated September 24 2022 - 4:21am, first published 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GRAND CHAMPION: Chloe Gould, HW Greenham, and judge Geordie Elliot sashing the grand champion steer from Koonoomoo Cattle Co, held by Bridie Chester, with mum Lyn Chester

The steer competition returned to Melbourne Royal showgrounds on Saturday, following a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jess Parker

Jess Parker

Livestock Sale Representative

Jess is a Livestock Sales Representative with Stock and Land. If you have interest in advertising please contact Jess at jessica.parker@stockandland.com.au

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.