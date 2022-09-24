Stock & Land

Weather setback prompts fund manager seeks to buy northern Victorian farms

Chris McLennan
By Chris McLennan
September 24 2022 - 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate
Duxton planted 600 per cent more canola last season which was heavily impacted by rain and flooding.

Putting all your agricultural eggs into one regional basket can expose farm investors to risks from the weather.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris McLennan

Chris McLennan

National Rural Property Writer

ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.