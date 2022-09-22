Stock & Land
Home/Melbourne Royal Show

Garvald Lincoln stud says it continues breeding sheep to remember our heritage

Bryce Eishold
By Bryce Eishold
September 22 2022 - 9:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Heritage sheep breed Lincolns still play an important role on the agricultural show scene, according to one stud principal who took out the breed's highest title in Melbourne.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bryce Eishold

Bryce Eishold

Journalist

Bryce is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He covers all aspects of ag from markets to politics and everything in between. Bryce is also the president of the Rural Press Club of Victoria. Email bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au.

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.