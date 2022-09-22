A team of high school students from rural NSW have won two prestigious Dorper sashes, including the breed's supreme ribbon at the Melbourne Royal Show.
Aberline Dorper and White Dorper stud is run by students in years seven-10 from Hay War Memorial High School and made the journey down from the NSW town on Wednesday.
The school's agricultural and science teacher, James Caughey, said the stud was started in 2010 and specialised in African-heritage sheep.
"At the time the stud started, the students went to the Boer War cenotaph in Hay, NSW, and the first name on it was Aberline and that's how the stud received its name," he said.
"I think it's great because I wouldn't have thought of that if it was me doing it."
The stud's main sire lines include Dell, African and Dumisa bloodlines.
"Without their support, we wouldn't be where we are today," Mr Caughey said.
The school won the Dorper supreme sash with a lamb ewe after they won the grand champion ram division with a four-month-old future sire.
Mr Caughey said the supreme exhibit would be retained by the stud as a breeding ewe.
"My goal for an excursion is not just doing sheep work, but it's about going out for a meal, walking around in public and what it's like to socialise," he said.
"To me that's a big thing and when you add on the logistics of preparing the sheep, it takes a lot of training and preparation to learn how to handle the studstock."
He said the stud's operation ran a compact lambing period this year, with all ewes born in just four weeks during May.
In July, the school won a string of ribbons at the Australian Sheep and Wool Show in Bendigo.
The sashes included a grand champion title with a ewe and two-month-old ram lamb at foot.
The Riverina school was the first school in Australia to develop a Dorper and White Dorper stud.
Dorper judge Tim Fincham, Fincham's Burando Southdown stud, Yea, said he was impressed with the school's ability to prepare and show the breed.
"The supreme exhibit was an exceptional ewe lamb and the school has done a great job preparing these sheep," he said.
"She had length, parading ability, quality and balance.
"The ram was only a lamb too and while he was not as powerful as the ewe, he was still very worthy of representing the breed."
The school later claimed the supreme and grand champion White Dorper sashes at the Melbourne Royal Show.
Bryce is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He covers all aspects of ag from markets to politics and everything in between. Bryce is also the president of the Rural Press Club of Victoria. Email bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au.
