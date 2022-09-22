High school students from Hay, NSW, were the big winners in the White Dorper ring at the Melbourne Royal Show.
Hay War Memorial High School's Aberline Dorper and White Dorper stud may have been the only exhibitor of the breed, but the judge said they still displayed a quality line up of sheep.
It was the stud's 2018-drop ewe, named 'Khaleesi', that won supreme champion White Dorper, coming out on top against the stud's champion four-month-old ram lamb.
The school's agriculture teacher James Caughey said the ewe was bred from one of the stud's own sires, which is a rarity as they predominantly use Dumisa and African White Dorper stud, Moama, NSW, rams as sires.
Mr Caughey said the ewe was well-muscled but still feminine, which were crucial characteristics for White Dorper ewes.
"Our White Dorpers tend to muscle quite well, which is great but I always worry that the ewes might muscle too much," he said.
"It's important that they still have a feminine outlook and this ewe has exactly that; she's a beautiful ewe."
He said the school's champion ram was only a ram lamb, but because the operation sold mots of its rams, they tended not to have older rams to show.
"We might consider keeping a ram this year and this ram might be the one we keep," he said.
"He's a very well-muscled ram and epitomises what we strive to breed.
"His mother has been a champion too."
Mr Caughey said the show experience was invaluable for the school students.
"We had nine students come along to the show this year and some of them have never even been to Melbourne before, let alone been on a tram or seen a homeless person," he said.
"It's great experience for them to socialise in different environments."
White Dorper judge Tim Fincham, Fincham's Burando Southdown stud, Yea, said the ewe was an excellent example of the breed and would stand up well in the interbreed judging.
Mr Fincham said even though the ram was young, he was a "correct and safe White Dorper".
