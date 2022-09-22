Stock & Land
Hay War Memorial High School students win White Dorper judging

Joely Mitchell
Joely Mitchell
Updated September 22 2022 - 4:33am, first published 4:30am
Hay War Memorial High School students with their ewe which was supreme White Dorper exhibit. Picture by Bryce Eishold.

High school students from Hay, NSW, were the big winners in the White Dorper ring at the Melbourne Royal Show.

