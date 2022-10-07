Stock & Land
Willangie's Anden White Suffolk and UltraWhite sheep sell to near-total clearance

Joely Mitchell
Updated October 7 2022 - 12:37am, first published 12:30am
*Total clearance of 20 White Suffolk stud rams sold to $10,000, av $3300

*95 of 99 White Suffolk flock rams sold to $2200, av $1461

*12 of 19 White Suffolk ewes sold to $1400, av $1016

*113 of 114 UltraWhite rams sold to $7500, av $2743

WHITE Suffolks and UltraWhites were in demand at Willangie-based Anden stud's on-property ram sale on Thursday.

