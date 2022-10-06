A south-west Victorian Poll Dorset stud, which relocated from Greta, has achieved a near total clearance for rams grown out at its new base.
Ivadene was purchased last year by Lachie Kelly, who relocated it to Hexham.
Mr Kelly said he couldn't be happier with the result, after support from new and existing clients.
"We purchased the Ivadene stud from Leigh Hartwig, at Greta, over the course of a year, so that was our first time holding the sale at Benalla," Mr Kelly said.
The ewe flock of around 300 mixed-age females was now based at Hexham, but the rams were taken back to the Benalla Showgrounds for sale, he said.
"We had a brilliant season, with a mild winter, and a nice amount of rain in the last six weeks to set up the spring," Mr Kelly said.
Every ram went to commercial producers and the sale was solid, the whole way through, he said.
"It was a combination of a lot of things, but I think people appreciate the performance focussed nature of the sheep and obviously the results they have been achieving from them," he said.
The sale was conducted as a pick-of-the pen auction.
Barry and Jane Clarke, Boweya, bought the three top-priced rams, lots 16, 17 and 18.
Lot 16 had a birthweight of 0.34 kilograms, a weaning weight of 10.9kg and post-weaning weight of 16.9kg.
His post-weaning fat measurement was -0.9 millimetres and his post-weaning eye-muscle depth was 3.2mm.
Lot 17 had a BWt of 0.58kg, a WWt of 12.8kg and PWWt of 19.9kg; he had a PFat of -0.3mm and PEMD of 2.7mm.
The third ram in the pen, lot 18, had a BWt of 0.39kg, a WWt of 11.8kg and a PWWt of 17.8kg; his PFat was -0.9mm and his PEMD was 2.2mm.
Ms Clark said the property had always bought rams from Ivadene.
"It's in new hands now, but we have been buying our rams from Ivadene for about 20 years and the figures just keep getting better and better," Ms Clark said.
"We are always looking at the figures, but we also go on looks and we particularly liked the look of lots 16 and 18."
It seemed sensible to buy lot 17 as well, rather than having to go through the other pens, she said.
The rams were "well worth it - we've always been happy with our lambs so we will keep going there," she said.
The property was running about 450 ewes, having recently taken a break from lamb production to move more into cropping.
"We are getting good percentages, easy birthing and very quick finishing lambs - all our autumn drop lambs, from April, are going to be gone next week," Ms Clark said.
'We are not having to shear them and keep them in the hot months."
Nutrien Ag Solutions livestock agent David Welsh, Benalla, said it was an "outstanding result".
"The sheep presented well, they were very even, very well muscled, good shape rams," Mr Welsh.
"They sold to a good, loyal base of clients, who have always bought off Ivadene - he was also clever enough to get himself some new buyers as well."
Most rams stayed locally, but there were also AuctionsPlus buyers from south-east South Australia and western Victoria.
Volume buyers included the Sheridan family, Gippsland, the Marriot family, Tatong, (eight apiece) Coolah Station, German Creek, SA (11) and Fowler Pastoral, Violet Town (five).
I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.
