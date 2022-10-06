Stock & Land
Ivadene Poll Dorsets ticks the boxes for commercial producers

Andrew Miller
By Andrew Miller
Updated October 6 2022 - 10:11pm, first published 1:31am
Jane and Barry Clarke, Boweya, with the three top-priced rams from Ivadene stud. Picture by Beatrix Clarke.

*99 of 100 Poll Dorset rams sold to $3200 (three times), av $2301

A south-west Victorian Poll Dorset stud, which relocated from Greta, has achieved a near total clearance for rams grown out at its new base.

