Jackson Farming's top Border Leicester ram heads to WA stud

Joely Mitchell
By Joely Mitchell
Updated October 20 2022 - 6:57am, first published 6:55am
Jackson Farming's Ross and David Jackson, Moyston, with Ross Milne, Elders, and David Preston, Nutrien, and the top ram of the sale.

*Total clearance of 12 Border Leicester ewes sold to $2000 (twice), av $1400

*Total clearance of 6 Border Leicester stud rams sold to $10,000, av $5833

*94 of 100 Border Leicester flock rams sold to $9000, av $2383

*49 of 50 Poll Dorset rams sold to $1500, av $1342

THE SUN came out in Moyston on Thursday when Jackson Farming offered 168 Border Leicester and Poll Dorset rams and ewes.

