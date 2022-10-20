THE SUN came out in Moyston on Thursday when Jackson Farming offered 168 Border Leicester and Poll Dorset rams and ewes.
The sale kicked off with 12 2021-drop Border Leicester ewes.
At the start of the sale, Jackson Farming stud principal David Jackson said he was particularly proud of the ewe offering.
"When a stud is selling ewes, you might think they're the culls, but that's not the case, these are close to our top of the drop," Mr Jackson said.
The stud recorded a total clearance of the 12 ewes to a top price of $2000 (twice) and average price of $1400.
Next offered was six specially-selected July/August 2021-drop stud rams, where all six sold to average $5833.
The top price of the sale was achieved in this section when Lot 15 sold for $10,000.
The ram was purchased by a Western Australian stud principal on a mission to increase the popularity of the breed in the west.
Wannab Farms stud principal Jamie McLean, Esperance, WA, said there were only three Border Leicester studs in WA so he made the trip to the east coast to source some of the bets genetics possible to improve the quality of the state's Border Leicester flock.
"I try and buy the best genetics I can," Mr McLean said.
"A couple of years ago a friend introduced me to Jackson so I came over to buy a ram.
"That ram's done really well for me so I came over again this year to buy another."
He said the ram he purchased was a stand out because of his size, which he hoped would help to increase the size in his flock at home.
"I will probably put him over some of my younger ewes to continue my stud," he said.
The twin-born ram was sired by Two-Dot 441/19 and out of Jackson 169/16.
The ram recorded Australian Sheep Breeding Values of 0.58 birth weight (BWT), 7.58 weaning weight (WWT), 12.03 post-weaning weight (PWWT), 0.19 post-weaning fat depth (PFAT), -0.59 post-weaning eye muscle depth (PEMD), and a BLX Index figure of 121.38.
READ MORE: Last year's Jackson Farming sale report
The stud then offered 100 July/August 2021-drop flock rams, of which 94 sold to average $2383.
The top price in this section was made for Lot 27, which was purchased by Bauer and Retallack Border Leicester stud, Ariah Park, NSW.
Bauer and Retallack stud principal Jamie Buerckner said the ram was a very correct, moderate ram with a "complete package of figures".
"He's not extreme, he's consistent all the way through," Mr Buerckner said.
He said the ram came from Retallack bloodlines which was another appealing trait.
He has been buying rams from Jackson Farming off and on for the last 17 years, seeing great results in the progeny.
The twin-born ram recorded ASBVs of 0.53 BWT, 6.12 WWT, 9.00 PWWT, 0.20 PFAT, 0.70 PEMD, and a BLX Index figure of 130.45.
Next in the catalogue was 50 May/June 2021-drop Poll Dorset flock rams, of which 49 sold to $1500, averaging $1342.
One of the biggest volume buyers of the day was Rob Marshall, who is a neighbour of Jackson Farming and has been buying from the stud since its first sale over 20 years ago.
Mr Marshall's order was bigger this year than normal, taking home 19 Border Leicester and Poll Dorset rams to average $1487.
"I normally buy six or eight but I have a few more sheep at home at the moment," he said.
He said the Jackson Farming rams had done well for him over the years, helping him breed good-quality first-cross ewes.
Mr Jackson was very pleased with the result of the sale, saying the Border Leicesters in particular exceeded his expectations.
He said it was good reward for effort for the family-run operation, given how hard everyone worked, particularly in the lead up to the sale.
He was grateful for the buying of his loyal, return clients, and also for the interest that came from new clients.
Elders stud stock agent Ross Milne said it was a "good, solid sale".
"It was a sale that catered to every budget," he said.
"There was solid buying at the top end, but people could still buy rams below the average."
Mr Milne said the consistency and evenness of the rams and ewes offered was as good as the stud had presented in its 23 years of ram sales.
The sale was conducted by Elders and Nutrien Ag Solutions.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.