Gamadale Australian White Sheep stud sells rams and ewes to buyers in NSW, SA, WA

Bryce Eishold
By Bryce Eishold
Updated September 19 2022 - 2:15am, first published 2:00am
*12 of 14 stud rams sold to $27,000, av $10,500

*88 of 115 flock rams to $7200, av $3040

*25 of 42 ewes sold to $7600, av $4048

A Mallee Australian White stud has broken its previous top-priced record after the future sire was knocked down for $27,000 on Friday to a buyer from NSW.

