Young cattle prices surged past 700 cents a kilogram at Sale last week where breeders from across central Gippsland took advantage of the spring grass growth.
Agents yarded about 700 cattle for the monthly Gippsland Regional Livestock Exchange market, where the cattle were aged on average between 10 and 14 months.
Nutrien Greenwood director Ben Greenwood said warmer and spring-like conditions added to buyers' confidence, as South and West Gippsland bullock fatteners underpinned the market.
"We had a very good line up of annual cattle from local breeders who prepare their cattle for this sale every year," He said.
"The sale was well supported by South Gippsland and Warragul as well as a few locals who were chasing steers to grow out.
"Cattle on average sold for between 600-650c/kg, and lighter cattle were up to and beyond 700c/kg."
Mr Greenwood said prices at sale were on par with other recent spring sales across eastern Victoria.
"It's not very wet, but we have very favourable conditions and the grass is on the move so that has flushed out a few people to pop in and buy a few cattle," he said.
CannAg Pty Ltd, Newry, sold nine Hereford steers, 505kgs, for $2810 or 556c/kg.
Nicholls & Macnee sold 16 Angus steers, 416kg, for $2520 or 605c/kg, 16 steers, 374kg, for $2310 or 617c/kg, and 15 steers, 349kg, for $2240 or 641c/kg.
AC & RA Bowman sold 20 Angus steers, 473kg, for $2780 or 587c/kg, 20 steers, 445kg, for $2680 or 602c/kg and 17 steers, 394kg, for $2450 or 621c/kg.
RN & MH McInnes sold 10 Angus steers, 420kg, for $2500 or 595c/kg.
RK & GA Heywood sold 15 Hereford steers, 386kg, for $2450 or 634c/kg, and 15 Hereford and Black Baldy steers, 352kg, for $2300 or 653c/kg.
TJ & MMJ Donahoe sold 10 Angus and Black Baldy steers, 452kg, for $2580 or 570c/kg.
BA Ross sold 14 Angus steers, 378kg, for $2410 or 637c/kg.
T Coulthard, Woodside North, sold 13 Angus steers, 337kgs, for $2230 or 661c/kg.
Wellins Family, Valencia Creek, sold 12 Angus steers, 336kgs, for $2090 or 622c/kg.
D & C Coulthard, Willung South, sold seven Angus steers, 317kgs, for $1910 or 602c/kg, 10 Angus steers, 294kgs, for $1900 or 646c/kg and 12 Angus-cross heifers, 297kgs, for $1670 or 562c/kg.
Barry Williams, Woodside North, sold 13 Shorthorn steers, 324kgs, for $1930 or 595c/kg, and seven Blue Shorthorn steers, 316kgs, for $1860 or 588c/kg.
Chris Teuma, Cowwarr, sold seven Angus steers, 254kgs, for $1920 or 755c/kg.
Meanwhile, AT Bowman sold 12 Angus heifers, 370kg, for $2200 or 594c/kg, and 11 heifers, 331kg, for $1870 or 564c/kg.
RW & JD Kimber sold 10 Angus heifers, 316kg, for $1800 or 569c/kg.
Bryce is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He covers all aspects of ag from markets to politics and everything in between. Bryce is also the president of the Rural Press Club of Victoria. Email bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au.
