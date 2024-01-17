Stock & Land
Victoria and Tasmania's best cattle studs for 2023 ranked by bull sale averages

Bryce Eishold
By Bryce Eishold
Updated January 18 2024 - 7:35am, first published 6:50am
Victoria and Tasmania's best beef studs for 2023 have been revealed. File picture
Victoria and Tasmania's best beef studs for 2023 have been revealed. File picture

Seven out of the top 10 Victoria and Tasmania's best cattle studs for 2023 recorded a 100 per cent clearance rate at their on-property bull sales last year, as one stud sold a bull for almost a quarter-of-a-million dollars.

