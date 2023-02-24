Stock & Land
Home/News

Banquet Angus receives strong support

Jess Parker
By Jess Parker
Updated February 24 2023 - 4:51pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Banquet Angus' Noeleen and Hamish Branson (kneeling), with Peter Godbolt, Nutrien, Ross Milne, Elders, and purchasers of the top-priced bull Peter and James Blyth, Fernleigh Angus, Warragul.

*Total clearance of 98 bulls sold to $55,000, av $16,948

*Total clearance of 116 PTIC commercial heifers sold to $3750, av $3493

BANQUET Angus held its annual on-property autumn bull and female sale on Thursday, with buyers securing bulls from across Australia.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jess Parker

Jess Parker

Livestock Sale Representative

Jess is a Livestock Sales Representative with Stock and Land. If you have interest in advertising please contact Jess at jessica.parker@stockandland.com.au

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.