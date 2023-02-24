BANQUET Angus held its annual on-property autumn bull and female sale on Thursday, with buyers securing bulls from across Australia.
The top-priced bull was Banquet Specialist S353, an August 2021-drop embryo transfer calf, from the Quiet Y091 female line.
The bull has already been used in stud in artificial insemination programs and had semen retained by the Branson family.
He was secured by Blyth Bros, Fernleigh Angus, Warragul, through Alex Scott & Co for $55,000.
The second top-priced bull was Banquet Silverado S235, purchased by AG and LP McKinlay, Emerald, Qld, for $40,000.
Silverado S235 has semen collected for future use within the Banquet herd.
The Branson family said they were "over the moon" with results received.
