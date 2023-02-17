Stock & Land
Princess Royal Station, Bulla, dominates Boonaroo sale, while Kalangadoo buyer gets top price.

Philippe Perez
By Philippe Perez
Updated February 17 2023 - 4:40pm, first published 4:07pm
Mason Hunter, Claire Foster and Jodie Foster, Boonaroo Angus, Casterton with TDC Livestock and Property stock agent Jamie Gray and top buyer Peter Coote, Kalangadoo, SA. He bought Lot 97, Boonaroo Lincoln S132 for $30,000. Picture by Philippe Perez

* Total clearance of 123 bulls to $30,000, av $14,040

A PACKED collection of buyers were eager to brave the heat at Boonaroo's annual February Angus bull sale, held on Friday.

Journalist

