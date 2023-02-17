A PACKED collection of buyers were eager to brave the heat at Boonaroo's annual February Angus bull sale, held on Friday.
The sale at the Casterton farm was bidding throughout, resulting in 19 bulls selling for more than $20,000.
The top bull sold was Lot 97, Boonaroo Lincoln S132PV for $30,000, bought by Peter Coote, Kalangadoo, SA.
TDC Livestock and Property stock agent Jamie Gray who was representing Mr Coote, said the Lincoln S132PV was deep bodied and will be a great addition to Mr Coote's operation.
"We picked the bull out because we thought he was one of the best bulls in the sale, simply put," Mr Gray said.
"He's got length and wants to use him on heifers this year and he's got the growth that we can use on cows in the years to come after that.
Mr Gray also believed the bull would put a bit of weight in his calves as well.
"Peter likes having the heavy calves at the weaner sales each year, and as we all know, we get paid on weight mainly so we try to invest in that."
The bull is the son of Rennylea L519 and his dam is Boonaroo Eva Q372 and was indeed one of the heaviest bulls at the sale, registering 740 kilograms on the scales.
His estimated breeding values were a birth weight at +4.2 kilograms, a 200-day weight of +53kg, 400-day weight of +99kg and a 600-day weight of +133kg, along with an eye muscle area of +1.3 and intramuscular fat of +3.2.
While many different buyers were all willing to go past $20,000 for a pourchase, the sale was dominated by volume buyer Princess Royal Station, Burra, SA who went big on their bids much like at last year's Boonaroo sale.
The farm spent a total of nearly quarter of a million dollars on 14 bulls, and bought up three lots - Lot 11, Boonaroo Charlie S46, Lot 33, Boonaroo S160 and Lot 59 Boonaroo Prospect S103, with each recording the equal second highest price of $24,000.
Jack Rowe, Burra, who was representing Princess Royal, said he was impressed about how Boonaroo's bulls stood up.
"When we get them under the right conditions, [Boonaroo] bulls don't break down, so that's the main thing for us and we just simply look for all the good parts we are looking for," he said.
Mr Rowe said the year was shaping up very well seasonally in his region.
"It may be a little hot in the coming days where these bulls are going to, but I'm fairly sure they will be good for us through that, which is what we look for especially for those conditions," he said.
Camp Creek, Byaduk also bought up big, buying both Boonaroo Charlie S297 for $23,000 and Boonaroo Genius S257 for $22,000.
Other volume buyers included KG Feast and Sons, Greenpoint, SA who bought up six bulls for $52,000 in total, the most expensive being Ragnar S186, bought for $11,000.
Local buyer Carapook Pastoral spent $83,000 buying five bulls, with their top purchase being Boonaroo Nebraska S167 for $21,000 .
Along with the local and South Australian interest, there was some interest from farmers based in south west hubs of Port Fairy and Warrnambool, but many vendors kept the competition up to pick up cheaper bulls towards the end of the sale, with many lots at that point easily pushing past $10,000.
Boonaroo co-stud principal Shane Foster said he was especially delighted by the total clearance, despite the top price bull being a little lower than the equivalent top price of $34,000 last year.
"Bulls sold at all values, so there was something there for everyone's budget and that is really what we aim to do, to make sure many people go home with a bull," he said.
He did say the past year "was a bit tricky" in preparing bulls with an early winter, but the later months of the year also proved challenging.
"From mid-October right through until December it didn't really want to stop raining here in Casterton, so that period where we would have that spring feed, we didn't have the right gains," he said.
"But I think most people found that with most of their stock across the board."
He also said the stud had a focus on fat cover and muscling because it was important for females who work hard in tough seasons.
"The female's ability to put some fat back down, get in calf and have muscle at the end of the day is where the weight should be," he said.
"It's the same for the bulls, where you need a certain amount of condition on them to be able to work on them, and where the markets are targeting right now, we find we really need that fat cover on at around 575-580kgs."
