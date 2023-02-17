A landmark High Country livestock property owned by the Soutter family is on the market for the first time in more than 120 years.
Mount Tambo Run at Benambra, near Omeo, takes in 905 hectares (2236 acres) of the most picturesque grazing country in the state.
Agents from Bill Wyndham and Co. say the property is expected to sell in the $5 million range.
The Soutter family is well known in the High Country across four generations and have earned a stellar reputation for the quality of their Hereford cattle.
Their cattle regularly make top prices at the annual mountain cattle sales at Hinnomunjie.
The choice grazing land in the Benambra district has been owned by generations of the same family which makes the Soutter sale all the more enticing for potential buyers.
Interestingly but not surprising given the quality of the farming country, Benambra was one of the first regions of Victoria to be settled, about the same time Melbourne and Portland were settled in the west of the state.
Being offered is the Soutter family's Mount Tambo Run, located on the outskirts of Benambra and about 30km north-east of Omeo in East Gippsland.
The property has been established across gently undulating country with proven suitability for cropping, cattle breeding, fat lambs and wool production with scope for conservatively running the equivalent of 400 breeding cows.
It is a well maintained property with good fencing, improved pastures, a multitude of catchment dams as well as bores and complimented by scattered mature trees and larger pockets of native bush to offer protection for livestock.
Agents say there are many options for potential home sites for anyone looking to live on the property.
Mount Tambo Run has direct access off Bung Bung Lane via Limestone Road, 12km from Benambra.
The run takes in 16 titles.
Fishers Paddock includes a workers hut, steel cattle yards with head bale and truck ramp.
It also has a big dam with solar pump and 7000 gallon tank.
Pastures have been improved.
Jim Murphy Paddock has bore water supplies.
Jack Sheehan Paddock also has a bore and water tanks.
Hut Paddock has the steel and timber rail cattle yards with an undercover crush and truck/trailer ramp.
Fencing has been updated to provide vermin proofing with most of it electrified.
Expressions of Interest close Monday, March 27.
For more information contact Michael Capes of Bill Wyndham and Co. on 0418 514258.
