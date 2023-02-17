Stock & Land
Home/Beef

Ballarat weaner sale trades in a tight price band on an offering of nearly 4500 head

Andrew Miller
By Andrew Miller
Updated February 17 2023 - 3:07pm, first published 12:13pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Processors and feedlots have underpinned the latest Ballarat store sale, putting a floor in the market for the weaner and grown steers.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Miller

Andrew Miller

Journalist

I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.