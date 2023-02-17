Processors and feedlots have underpinned the latest Ballarat store sale, putting a floor in the market for the weaner and grown steers.
With about half the yarding averaging between 400-500 kilograms, prices trading in a tight band of between 400-460 cents a kilogram.
But agents said that was typical of current weaner sales.
Lighter steers, which were in short supply, sold for more than 500c/kg.
Agents yarded 4423 head of steers.
TB White had the bulk of the yarding with auctioneers Leo White and Tom Madden saying they were pleased with the sale, which topped out at $2570 a head.
"There were plenty of the top-end grown steers, which sold for $2200-2400," Mr Madden said.
"All the major feedlots were there - the top of the weaners made $2150 and a lot of the good runs of top lines were $1750-1900 - anywhere from 450-500c/kg."
Gippsland buyers were also present, they said.
"There was a stack of weight in the cattle, they looked good and weighed well," Mr Madden said.
Mr White said the cattle had flourished in the last six weeks.
"They took their time, they had to have their wellington boots on for Christmas," Mr White said.
"It was a great result, a fantastic result".
Charles Stewart livestock sales manager Peter McConachy said feedlots and processors underpinned the sale.
He said the market was where agents expected.
"We know where it is, and I thought that's where it sold to - on par with recent sales," Mr Conachy said.
"I didn't see any surprises - the lighter section of the steer weaners, which is usually dearer, was arguably the cheapest."
He said while the heavier cattle averaging 600-700kg sold for about 350c/kg that weight wasn't regularly seen in store sales, anywhere else in the country.
"Once you got away from those real heavy fellows, it was consistently around the 400c/kg mark and gradually, as we declined in weight, we accelerated in rate.
"It fell somewhere between 400-450c/kg for a long, long time."
He said there was no "great involvement" from agents and farmers at the bottom end of the sale.
"The processors and feedlots were just outstanding - there were probably five or six of them and four or five feedlots." he said.
"The combination of 10 professional buyers is something you don't see a lot and I tell you what we were grateful for their efforts."
J&F, Teys Charlton, Hopkins River, TFI, Mort and Co and Creek Livestock were among the buyers.
"You had a lot of strength out of the commission buyers, they were probably one of the strengths, all day," he said.
HF Richardson auctioneer Bernie Nevins said while the heavier cattle made the same rate as some of the lighter steers, the sale was 10-20c/kg better than expectations.
"As an agents group, I think we were happy with the way it went, considering all the factors," Mr Nevins said.
"It's probably a couple of dollars a kilogram less than last year - I think they might have averaged high sixes last year, for their weaners, and probably it was around 400-460c/kg this year.
"Sure it's back, coming off a high market, but it's the same everywhere."
He said feedlots at Colac and Swan Hill helped underpin the sale.
"I thought our heifers, last week, didn't present as well, considering the season," Mr Nevins said.
"But I thought our steers lined up very, very well, considering the tough year, which was wet and cold."
"If you came here, wanting the big lines of 200-250kg steers, you wouldn't get them - they weren't here."
He said producers may have been keeping stock back.
Faulkner's second pen, 11, av 680kg, sold for $2550 or 375c/kg.
Ormond Farming sold 16 Langi Kal Kal-blood steers, 600kg, for $2300 or 383c/kg.
Glynton Ag sold 20 Franc-blood steers, 582kg, for $ or 407c/kg.
C and C Salmon sold 18 steers, 596kg, for $2300 or 385c/kg.
Bellbrae sold 19 Rennylea-blood steers, 574kg, for $2300 or 400c/kg.
They sold a second pen of 10, 537kg, for $2180 or 405c/kg.
KP Maher and Sons sold 19 Franc-blood sters, 592kg, for $2390 or 403c/kg.
P and S Attard sold 11 steers, 595kg, for $2260 or 379c/kg.
Mt Talbot sold 12 Te Mania-blood steers, 567kg, for $2290 or 403c/kg.
SJ Blackmore sold 19 Marschay-blood steers, 500kg, for $2090 or 418c/kg.
River Recede sold 10 River Recede-blood steers, 475kg, for $1770 or 372c/kg.
Fredell Park sold 12 steers, 416kg, for $1800 or 432c/kg.
L and K Missen sold five steers, 548kg, for $2220 or 405c/kg.
They also sold seven steers, 467kg, for $1920 or 411c/kg.
Dunbar Park sold 11 steers, 530kg, for $2180 or 411c/kg.
Kelso sold eight Langi Kal Kal-blood steers, 541kg, for $2240 or 414c/kg.
Eurambeen East sold 18 Franc-blood steers, 510kg, for $2170 or 425c/kg.
They also sold 15 steers, 470kg, for $1960 or 417c/kg.
Dunach Park sold 18 Franc-blood steers, 450kg, for $1920, or 426c/kg.
Kardew sold 13 Murdeduke-blood steers, 432kg, for $1900 or 439c/kg.
Lake Goldsmith sold 29 steers, 422kg, for $1850 or 438c/kg.
A Jones sold 16 Otway-blood steers, 499kg, for $2150 or 430c/kg.
Eversley Farms sold 26 steers, 396kg, for $1760 or 444c/kg.
Mena Park sold 15 Te Mania and Carngham Station-blood steers, 351kg for $1350 or 384c/kg.
Wimmera Downs sold 16 steers, 400kg, for $1750 or 437c/kg.
DJ and AL Briody sold 30 Banquet-blood steers, 350kg, for $1680 or 480c/kg.
Grigg Farms sold 20 Franc-blood steers, 384kg, for $1700 or 442c/kg.
Mt Bolton Springs sold nine steers, 286kg, for $1390 or 486c/kg.
CP and SL Mullane sold 10 steers, 276kg, for $1430 or 518c/kg.
MJ Loader sold 12 steers, 284kg, for $1460 or 514c/kg.
Fraser Partners, Bo Peep, sold 26 steers, 285kg, for $1490 or 522c/kg.
I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.
