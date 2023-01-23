Respected Australian Hereford breeder and Yarram Park general manager Jeremy Upton has died unexpectedly.
The agriculture industry icon died last Monday, January 16, and had worked for the Western District Pastoral Company, the owner of the Baillieu-family-owned Yarram Park, at Willaura since 1992.
His death comes less than a week after he was at the Hamilton Regional Livestock Exchange in western Victoria during the 2023 Victorian weaner cattle sales series.
In a statement, Herefords Australia paid tribute to Mr Upton's contribution to the beef cattle industry.
"Yarram Park is renowned for its Hereford stud and Jeremy was recognised as one of the industry's most respected stud managers," the statement read.
"Herefords Australia pass on their condolences to Jeremy's wife Jen, his son Tom and daughter Georgie.
"We also extend out condolences to Jeremy's friends and colleagues and take this time to acknowledge the significant contribution he made to the Hereford breed."
